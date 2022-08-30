Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 49,981 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 49,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,488,000 after buying an additional 16,028,243 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth $253,190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,710,000 after buying an additional 8,237,557 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 26,171.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,361,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,442,000 after buying an additional 4,344,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth $63,489,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Price Performance

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $22.84. 66,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $493,998.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,678,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $493,998.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,678,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $2,537,809.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,695,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,499 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FHN. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

