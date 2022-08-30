Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aureus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after buying an additional 456,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 204.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,036,000 after buying an additional 282,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after buying an additional 274,160 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 429.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 308,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,088,000 after buying an additional 250,058 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.64. 17,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,234. The company has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

