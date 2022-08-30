Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $23.04 Million Stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 830,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,072 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $23,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the first quarter worth $72,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the first quarter worth $210,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

NYSE RMAX traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $23.51. 2,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $453.04 million, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.27.

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 88.21%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is presently -115.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $104,754.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,012,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,545,335.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $104,754.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,012,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,545,335.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $292,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,120,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,684,017.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 123,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,325 over the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Further Reading

