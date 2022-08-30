Aureus Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,260 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 187.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.9 %

Medtronic stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,475. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.57.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

