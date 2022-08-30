Aureus Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,245.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,450,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,157,000 after purchasing an additional 124,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.12. The stock had a trading volume of 250,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.68. The company has a market capitalization of $220.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

