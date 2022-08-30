Aureus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Fortive accounts for approximately 1.8% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Fortive worth $27,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fortive by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,636 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Fortive by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.78. 9,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,407. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.24. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

