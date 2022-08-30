Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 136,054 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Aureus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 136,054 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 2.9% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $44,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in Blackstone by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 6.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.95. 67,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,741. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,665 shares of company stock worth $11,989,662 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

