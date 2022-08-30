Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 2.2% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $32,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 274,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,488,000 after buying an additional 73,259 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Cowen dropped their price objective on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.42.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $460.81 and a 200-day moving average of $502.59. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.75 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

