Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 6,639 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Aureus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 187,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.31. 6,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,529. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $90.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

