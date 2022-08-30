Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.52-$6.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.66-$1.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $3.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.12. 20,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,538. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

