Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2022

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.52-$6.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.66-$1.72 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $266.20.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $3.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.12. 20,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,538. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.