Aventus (AVT) Price Hits $1.48 on Top Exchanges

Aventus (AVT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Aventus coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00007457 BTC on exchanges. Aventus has a total market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $249,892.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aventus has traded 5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,845.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005148 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004029 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00134092 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032859 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00081913 BTC.
Aventus Coin Profile
AVT is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Aventus
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.