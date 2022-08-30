Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Short Interest Update

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,600 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 956,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Avid Technology Price Performance

AVID traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.12. 193,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,404. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Avid Technology

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,910,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,348 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Avid Technology by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,512,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,206,000 after buying an additional 305,458 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 964,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 267,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 70.6% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 739,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after acquiring an additional 305,963 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

