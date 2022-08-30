Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Gap Up to $24.13

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.13, but opened at $26.46. Avid Technology shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 28,463 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVID shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Avid Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $7,403,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Avid Technology by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

