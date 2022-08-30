Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger Stock Down 2.0 %

AVGR stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.68. Avinger has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Avinger had a negative net margin of 219.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avinger by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Avinger

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.