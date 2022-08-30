B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.09

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 237498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

B2Gold Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in B2Gold by 12.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,301,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 364,976 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in B2Gold by 180.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 769,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 24.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,080,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 403,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

