Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,111,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 262,117 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.88% of BorgWarner worth $83,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,834,000 after buying an additional 369,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 3.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,159,000 after buying an additional 375,207 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,857,000 after buying an additional 32,953 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,302,000 after buying an additional 729,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 21.2% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,627,000 after buying an additional 828,901 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.30. 17,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

