Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,431,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,845,335 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.57% of Trip.com Group worth $124,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,159,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,999,000 after buying an additional 233,853 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,531,000 after buying an additional 2,045,920 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,195,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,589,000 after buying an additional 1,571,122 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,617,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after acquiring an additional 699,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 124.5% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,953,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,527,000 after buying an additional 2,746,975 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 25,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,674. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.27.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

