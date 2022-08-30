Bank of Montreal Can Has $87.16 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 154,569 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Northrop Grumman worth $87,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $60,124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,463,000 after acquiring an additional 82,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $127,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $485.67. 871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,100. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $497.20. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $471.98 and its 200-day moving average is $456.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

