Bank of Montreal Can Has $99.39 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,559 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Chubb worth $99,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Chubb by 960.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 23.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

CB stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.88. 603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,692. The company has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $171.96 and a twelve month high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

