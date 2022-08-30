Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of JD.com worth $78,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.27. 160,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,530,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of -90.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.25. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

