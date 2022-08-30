Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 549,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375,653 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $94,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.45. The stock had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,205. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

