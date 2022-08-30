Bank of Montreal Can Sells 43,055 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,401,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,055 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $112,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 341,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 44,788 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 29,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 18,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 168,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,386,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,954,000 after acquiring an additional 378,207 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 55,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,857,385. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

