Bank of Montreal Can Sells 59,162 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 59,162 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Stryker were worth $107,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Stryker Stock Down 0.0 %

Stryker stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.76. 1,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,536. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.