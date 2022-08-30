Bank of Montreal Can Sells 9,866 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.51% of CMS Energy worth $103,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.43. 3,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,285. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average of $67.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.27.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.