Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,878 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $132,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 50,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,758,000. Covea Finance bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,329,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.68. 1,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,390. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.