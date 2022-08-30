Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BOTJ remained flat at $12.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,145. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $59.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Trading of Bank of the James Financial Group
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of the James Financial Group (BOTJ)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.