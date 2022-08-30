Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOTJ remained flat at $12.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,145. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $59.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

