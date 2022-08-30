Barclays Cuts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $164.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $176.00 to $164.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BURL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut shares of Burlington Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. OTR Global cut shares of Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Burlington Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.63.

Shares of BURL opened at $143.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $314.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $2,186,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2,020.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

