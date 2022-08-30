Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

B stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.09 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Barnes Group by 92.2% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 39.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Barnes Group by 159.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Barnes Group by 1,923.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

