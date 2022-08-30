Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.97.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.94. 437,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,428,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Profile



Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

