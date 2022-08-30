Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.3% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $20,721,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,318,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.28. 63,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,396. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $186.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.34.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.96.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

