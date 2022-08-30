Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.0477 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Beacon has traded 49.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $84,929.89 and approximately $1,133.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00156685 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000224 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

