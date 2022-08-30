Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.0477 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Beacon has traded 49.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $84,929.89 and approximately $1,133.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003659 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00156685 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009154 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.
About Beacon
BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.
Buying and Selling Beacon
Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.