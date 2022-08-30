Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.70 to C$1.60. The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 47927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.35 to C$2.15 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$97.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

