Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Price Up 2.8%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 37,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,724,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKIN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $107,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $149,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

