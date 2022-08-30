Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys 490 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $55.87. 298,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,142,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.