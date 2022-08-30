Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys 999 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.28. The company had a trading volume of 27,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $294.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.60.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total transaction of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 754,125 shares of company stock valued at $243,057,641. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

