Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $163.80. 76,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,895. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.69. The company has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.