Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $216,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in State Street by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 167,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in State Street by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 178,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 110,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of State Street stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.55. 6,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

State Street Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.