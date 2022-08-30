Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $452,000 Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Primerica by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Primerica by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Primerica by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,856,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Primerica Stock Performance

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,734.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRI traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.09. The stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,055. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.64.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18). Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

