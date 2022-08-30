Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $676,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.13. 16,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,072. The company has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.20 and a 200 day moving average of $172.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

