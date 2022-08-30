Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $233.19.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

