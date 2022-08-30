Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 865 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,876,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,235,000 after acquiring an additional 575,684 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $45,597,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Celanese by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 472,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,392,000 after acquiring an additional 182,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 12,129.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Celanese to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.80.

Celanese Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CE traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $113.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $104.74 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.26 and a 200-day moving average of $134.59.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

