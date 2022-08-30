Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Short Interest Update

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the July 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.44. The company had a trading volume of 533,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.07 and its 200-day moving average is $255.78.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $5,151,931 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

