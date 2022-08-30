Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Up 6.2%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $14.18. 701,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 96,701,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBBY. Wedbush cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54.

Insider Activity

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Kirwan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 139,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.