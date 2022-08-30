Bee Token (BGC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $291,499.14

Bee Token (BGC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Bee Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bee Token has traded 58.8% lower against the US dollar. Bee Token has a market cap of $291,499.14 and $8,497.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bee Token Profile

Bee Token (BGC) is a coin. Bee Token’s total supply is 997,317,955 coins and its circulating supply is 87,791,667 coins. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bee Token is medium.com/@thebeetoken. The official website for Bee Token is www.beetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Bee Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Beenest is a home-sharing platform powered by the Bee Token (BEE) that aims to make the bridge between guests and hosts without any commission. The platform is build on top of set Bee Protocols ( Ethereum protocols) that can support other future sharing economy dApps. Moreover, the platform will feature a secure payment system with two authentication P2P entities, a decentralized arbitration system, and a reputation system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The Bee token (BEE) will be used as the access token to the platform services and also to reward the network users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bee Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bee Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

