Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the July 31st total of 77,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Bel Fuse worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 4.4 %

BELFA traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582. The company has a market capitalization of $373.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.69. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $170.57 million during the quarter.

Bel Fuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

