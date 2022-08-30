Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Down 24.8% in August

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the July 31st total of 40,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. 29,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,034. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.18. As a group, analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

