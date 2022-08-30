Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) Short Interest Update

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Berkshire Grey Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGRY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 635,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,782. Berkshire Grey has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $464.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Berkshire Grey had a negative return on equity of 104.57% and a negative net margin of 181.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

