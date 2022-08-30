Bessemer Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 63,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 133,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,320,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,994,590. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.