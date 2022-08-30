Bessemer Securities LLC Buys 1,078 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,105 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after buying an additional 1,476,800 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after buying an additional 469,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $86,338,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 target price on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.69.

Shares of EXPE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

