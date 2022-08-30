Bessemer Securities LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 283.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 15,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.0% during the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $525.58. The company had a trading volume of 70,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,835. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $518.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.92. The company has a market capitalization of $232.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

